Welcome to Hat off the Press! We are a custom trucker hat company with flare! Create your own masterpiece for 1 or for many. There are thousands of patches and color pallets to choose from. Our prices do vary, but each hat is hand crafted to your liking and design. Contact us on our social media platforms for more info
At Hat Off The Press, we are passionate about creating a one of a kind fashion piece that is unique to your style. We believe that our hats are the perfect accessory to complete any outfit. We have a variety of styles and patches that you can make it your own. At Hat off the Press your hat is hand crafted, so no 2 hats are the same. Go to our links above to talk to a rep!
We love our customers, so feel free to message us on Facebook and instagram.
If you like a fast response we suggest getting a hold of us through our social media outlets. Instagram and or Facebook would be best for a quicker response. See below for our links.
Hat Off The Press
